Michael Joseph Lesher, 49, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. George Catholic Church, 775 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, with the Rev. Matthew Larlick as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to: Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, or online at www.glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
