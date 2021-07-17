Michael J. Stamm, 67, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday afternoon, July 16, 2021, at his home.
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg on Oct. 8, 1953, a son of the late Lester and Elizabeth (Middleton) Stamm. He was married to the former Connie Beaver and his death breaks a marital union of 42 years.
Michael was a graduate of Warrior Run High School. He was a warehouse operator at ConAgra, retiring after 47 years, and was previously a farmer and worked for Ryder.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed working in his garden and yard, picking berries, grilling for his family and friends, and was a long-time fan of the New York Yankees.
Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two brothers, Gerald Stamm of Oregon, Robert Stamm of Milton, and a sister Mary Snyder of Jacksonville, Fla.; five stepchildren; Darla (Daniel) McCarthy of Florida, Diane (John) Facer, of Winfield, Dana (James) Bickhard of Winfield, Duane (Rico) Brittain of Vermont, Denise Brittain of New Columbia, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews,
He was preceded in death by three brothers, George, David, and Carl; and a granddaughter, Angela Fisher.
Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, when the funeral will begin with John Facer officiating. Please dress casual.
Burial will follow in the St John The Wonderworker Cemetery, Winfield.
The family will provide flowers and asks that donations in Michael's memory be made to the Hospice of Evangelical.