Michael J. Strocko, 75, of Schoch Street, Middleburg, experienced a terminal cessation of metabolic activity on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Following the laws governing thermodynamics he assumed room temperature leading to an increase in the corporal entropy of his biological matrix. It is believed that his extracorporeal presence either boarded the mothership or entered into a parallel/alternate universe. He fervently hoped that the ultimate destination was devoid of any liberals, progressives or Democrats believing they should have been sent to an alternate location with a hotter climate!
He was born April 4, 1946, in Danville, to the late John “Jack” Strocko and Kathryn (Ritzman) Strocko and was one of the first post-war baby boomers. Raised in Middleburg, he attended Middleburg schools and graduated in 1964. In an effort to get out of a “one-horse town” he left for Philadelphia to attend Drexel Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in chemical engineering. In 1970 he graduated from Drexel University with a BS degree in chemistry. Following graduation, he held what was arguably one of the greatest jobs imaginable — quality control director for the Schmidt’s of Philadelphia brewery. His father enthusiastically endorsed this career choice and immediately switched to Schmidt’s beer from his longtime favorite F&S. It is believed that this may have contributed to F&S eventually ceasing operations shortly thereafter. Mike was fond of informing others that one of the required duties involved taste testing samples of the product at 9 o’clock every morning, a dirty job but someone had to do it. This employment continued until 1985 when as a result of economic conditions within the brewing industry he involuntarily left Schmidt’s due to staff downsizing. The brewery went out of business 3 years later. The reader is left to consider if any correlation exists between these two events.
Having had enough of the metropolitan lifestyle, he eagerly returned to that “one-horse town” in 1987 and began his next career as an advertising sales rep for the Auto Locator magazine. Working mostly three days a week he often remarked that he was amazed that he was compensated so well for simply going around to car dealers and taking pictures. Many of his friends thought that he had retired since this schedule afforded a 4 day weekend. But he persevered with this grueling workload until his 2008 part-time retirement (resulting in a 6 day weekend!). He left the workforce and fully retired in 2011 to begin “living the dream.”
Mike’s many interests included golf, the New York Yankees, the Philadelphia Flyers, golf, and self-taught woodworking (his old shop teacher would have been impressed with some of his projects). One of his woodshop axioms was “the more tools, the better the woodworker.” He also enjoyed white water rafting the Grand Canyon in Arizona, vacationing in the American southwest, golf, watching rocket launches and following the NASA space program, listening to Rush Limbaugh, computers and golf. He was an excellent cook and baker, a gift inherited from his mother. Uncle Mike’s scratch-made apple pie was always requested at family gatherings.
He was a member of the Shade Mountain Golf Course and served on the Board of Directors of the Middleburg Recreation Association for 10 years. It should be noted that while on the Board he had the chutzpah to get the golf course to enforce “summer rules” during the season. He took great delight in listening to the complaints of some members that he made them play the ball as it lies, the way it was intended. Sadly, they are back to playing “roll ‘em” golf.
He was a conservative first and a Republican second. The liberal socialist culture was a constant source of irritation. He believed that the America he grew up in was disappearing and often remarked that he felt sorry for the young people of today. The progressive liberal illuminati, Washington deep state operatives and Silicon Valley techoczars had slowly eroded away our freedoms and turned this great nation into a nanny state. He was grateful for having lived under the two greatest presidents of his generation, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. It troubled him deeply that the so-called deep state stole the 2020 election and began dismantling our great country and constitution.
Those left waiting at the first tee include his sister-in-law, Barbara Strocko; nephews, Andrew Strocko and companion Sarah, Bradley Strocko and wife Damaris, John Strocko and wife Melissa; one niece, Leah Strocko and companion Julio; several grand-nephews and nieces, and his beloved golden retriever, Lucy. Also left are his 9:30 Not Ready For Prime Time golfing cronies (a more eclectic band of duffers as you will ever find), distinguished colleagues of the Harvey’s Mini Market Morning Crew, Mensa Society and World Forum (who daily solve all the world’s problems but lack the necessary resources to carry out the solutions) and other friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven; and Lizzie, his first golden retriever.
At Mike’s request, there will be no viewing. Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. Distribution of the cremains will be at the discretion of the family and interred in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, and also placed in areas special to Mike as per his wishes so please watch where you step. A memorial golf tournament and wake in his memory will be held at Shade Mountain Golf Course at a future date and time to be announced. Mike will be smiling down (or maybe up) and as per his stipulation the tournament be played using those nasty ”summer rules” and no “gimmie” putts will be allowed.
Memorial donations for Mike may be made to Middleburg Area Recreation Association or you could head out to your favorite watering hole and hoist a few frosty ones in his memory.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.