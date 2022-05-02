Michael J. Vitacco Sr., 92, of Selinsgrove, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Marion Heights, a son of the late Carmen and Pauline (Danielovich) Vitacco. Mike was married to the former June D. Reed who preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 2021.
Mike was a graduate of Coal Township High School.
He was a very active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove.
Mike worked as a trackman on the railroads from the time he was 18 until his retirement at age 62.
He enjoyed coin collecting, hunting, and swimming. Mike was a great provider, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his kids, grandchildren, and his two great-grandsons.
Surviving are two sons, Michael J. Vitacco Jr., and Robert L. (Elaine) Vitacco; four grandchildren, Robert L. Vitacco II, Michael J. Vitacco III, Joy E. Dodson, and Meghan E. Vitacco; two great-grandsons, Lake and Heath Dodson; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Amy Lynn Vitacco; five siblings, Dominic, Carmen, Lois, Anna, and Kay.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday, May 4, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 2 p.m. with Father Tukura Pius Michael OP as celebrant.
Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Michael’s memory may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.