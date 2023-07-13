Michael Joseph Lesher, 49, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home.
Born Sept. 26, 1973, he was a son of the late Joseph Castiglione and Mary Lesher Harris of Pottsville. Michael was married to Jennifer (Getz) Lesher for 22 years and they have one son, Michael Anthony Lesher.
Mike graduated from Hazleton Area High School in 1993. He became an EMT in 1990, at the age of 17, and has been in emergency services ever since. In 1998, he graduated from Luzerne County Community College with a paramedic certification, and soon after, joined the Bethlehem EMS. Mike was never idle, as he also worked part-time for Hazleton EMS, Allentown EMS, Reading EMS and Tremont EMS. He received “Paramedic of the Year” for Bethlehem in 2005.
In 2006, Mike took his street smarts and paramedic skills to a different level and took a position in health services at Allenwood Federal Penitentiary for 17 years, where he would receive numerous awards. During this time, he was most proud of his work on the crisis negotiation team. While also working for Evangelical Community Hospital, he was involved with the nationally known incident, where he saved a little boy, which was featured in Reader’s Digest.
Mike loved spring gobbler season and fall archery season. He also loved camping and spending time with family, including his beloved dog, Tootsie.
Surviving are three brothers, Thomas Lesher of Seltzer, Joseph Lesher of Pottsville, and Antonio Lesher of Minersville; and one sister, Dionne Harris of Minersville.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Apryl Lesher Wallace, formerly of Pottsville.
Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m.
Being dedicated to saving lives, it is only fitting that Mike would do the same in death. His body will be used in research at Science Care in hopes of finding a cure for the disease that took him away from us too soon, Glioblastoma.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. George Catholic Church, 775 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, with the Rev. Matthew Larlick as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to: Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, or online at www.glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.