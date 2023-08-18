Michael Kenneth Shuck peacefully passed away in his home in Virginia Beach, Va., on Aug. 13, 2023.
Born June 1, 1944, in Danville, Pa., he was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth A. Shuck and Anne H. Shuck.
Mike was a 1962 graduate of Sunbury High School. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in North Dakota and Germany. After his four-year military service, he went to the University of Maryland and graduated with a degree in biology.
He was a longtime resident of Virginia and is survived by his two sons, Michael (Emily) and Ryan (Flavia); five grandchildren, and his sister, Barbara Kempf (Gary).