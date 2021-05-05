Michael L. Rudisill, 76, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Charleston, S.C. on Dec. 19, 1944, he was the son of the late Jacob and Thelma (Weichert) Rudisill. He was married on July 15, 1967, to the former Nancy A. Gladfelter who survives.
Michael graduated from York Suburban High School in 1962 and from Penn State, York campus, in 1964 with an associate degree in drafting. He worked as a self-employed structural steel detailer. He was a member of the Turbot Hills Golf Course for many years and was also a former member of the Milton Jaycees. Michael enjoyed driving his corvettes and playing golf. He was an avid Mets fan. Michael loved time with his family, and he loved to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Michelle Chappell and husband Shawn of New Columbia and Andrea Plank and partner Peter Hoban of Watsontown; a sister, Pat Wax and husband Ralph of Newville; a sister-in-law, Barbara Hilt and husband Zack of Red Lion; and four grandchildren, Brady Chappell, Leighton Chappell, Alanna Ranck, and Peyton Ranck.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.