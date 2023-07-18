Michael “TuTu” Mollica, 51, of Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Altoona on July 27, 1971, he was the son of Louis Mollica and Donna (Holland) Mollica. Mike was a 1989 graduate of Hollidaysburg High School. He worked as a service technician for many years.
Mike was a member of the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club for the past 10 years. He loved to ride his motorcycle as well as spend time with all of his family and friends. He also enjoyed listening to and playing music.
He is survived by his two daughters, Katelynn Betz and husband Daniel Betz of Mount Carmel and Emily Arndt and husband Collin Arndt of Delaware; his ex-wife, Angela Mollica of Milton; four stepchildren, Sarah Long, Brian Long, Marlayna Long, and Michael Long; one granddaughter, Amelia Long; and one grandson, Luca Arndt.
Friends and family are welcome to a celebration of life ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club, Milton.