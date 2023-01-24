Michael Paul Roush passed peacefully Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the age of 87, in Cape Coral, Fla.
Michael was born in Sunbury, Pa., on April 12, 1935, the only child of the late Paul “Simon” Roush and Sara Ann (nee Gamby) Roush. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann (nee Furman) Roush.
He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1953 and from Kutztown University in 1957 with an art education degree. His teaching career spanned 40 years from 1957-1996, starting at the Sunbury Junior High and concluding as the Art Director of the Shikellamy School District.
In the 1970s, he designed the Shikellamy emblem and painted a large portrait of Chief Shikellamy which hangs in the high school. He taught drawing classes for the Sunbury Community Center, local YMCA and night classes at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary (1960-1972).
Michael was a member of the Susquehanna Art Society. He donated his painting of Fort Augusta to the Northumberland County Historical Society for a 2019 fundraiser. In 2022, he was the featured artist at the Cape Harbour gallery in Cape Coral.
Michael and Barbara enjoyed travel, taking cruises, photography, concerts at Knoebel’s Grove and snowbirding between Pennsylvania and Florida where he derived inspiration for tropical-themed paintings.
Michael is survived by two children, Stacey A. Roush, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Michael K. Roush with his wife Linda of Cape Coral, Fla.; five granddaughters, Danielle Parcell, Amanda Mazid, Leena Mazid, Genevieve Donnelly and Alexandra Roush; and five great-granddaughters.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at Cape Coral Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Susquehanna Art Society.