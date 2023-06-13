Michael S. George, 64, of Northumberland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Born Feb. 27, 1959, in Sunbury, he was the son of the late Gerald George, who preceded him in death in 2014, and Sally (Koletar) Swope of Sunbury.
Mike is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathy George. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Dhyra George of Northumberland; son, Steven George and partner Martha Finan of Northumberland; grandchildren, Michael “MJ” George, Amelia George, and Grey Finan; sister, Geri George; niece, Tegan (George) Kessler; stepmother, Cottie George; and brothers, Jeffrey George and Lance George.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Cecil and Jerene Ritchie of Sunbury, and by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Grace Koletar of Sunbury.
Mike graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1977 and received a bachelor’s degree in business from Kutztown University in 1981. Mike was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service for 38 years. He served as Postmaster for 35 years at numerous post offices across the Valley, spending the last five years as Postmaster of the Northumberland Post Office.
Mike’s greatest joy was his grandchildren, and he would seize the opportunity to spend every moment he could with them. Mike had many talents and interests but was especially passionate about his faith and church. He was an active member of Calvary Tabernacle in Sunbury and was always the first to greet anyone new, as well as making sure to make rounds to compliment every member. Mike was known to encourage his many friends, always having a positive word for everyone he spoke with. He will be deeply missed.
Memorial services to honor Mike’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Calvary Tabernacle Church, 290 Corcyra Road, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mike’s memory to Calvary Tabernacle Church, 290 Corcyra Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.