Michael T. Herman, 54, of Northumberland, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.
He was born May 31, 1967, in Lewisburg, a son to Ginger L. (DeWalt) Herman and the late Marvin P. “Butch” Herman. On Feb. 18, 2010, he married the former Russella “Rusti” Zerbe who survives.
Michael was a 1987 graduate of Shikellamy High School.
He attended Higher Hope Church in Selinsgrove.
He worked in construction for numerous companies and his latest employment was at Resilite in Northumberland.
Michael loved the outdoors, going for walks, golfing, and mowing grass. He was an avid Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Orioles, and Rusty Wallace fan. His joy in life was spending time with his granddaughters.
In addition to his wife, Russella, he is survived by two sons, Patrick (Cole) and Nathan; four daughters, Keisha (Ryan), Autum (Brandon), Ashtyn, and Chienne; nine grandchildren, Lynley, Serenity, Raelin, Aubrey, Peyton, Avery, Chloe, Jocelyn, and NovaLeigh; four brothers, Ryan, Shawn, Kyle, and Justin; two sisters, Tracy and Heidi; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Apache.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Michael’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.