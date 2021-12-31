Michael Todd “Mike” Shaffer, 57, of Port Trevorton, entered into rest Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
On Jan. 28, 1984, he married the former Dina A. Ewig who survives.
Michael was born June 18, 1964, in Sunbury, the son of Alice (Brubaker) Shaffer Bell of Port Trevorton and the late Harold Shaffer. He was also the stepson of the late Dale Bell Sr.
Mike graduated from Selinsgrove High School and SUN Area Technical Institute.
He was formerly employed at Polaron Homes and Dorsey Trailers. Mike operated the family dairy and poultry farm for many years until his passing. He was also employed with Union Township.
Mike was a member of Grubbs (Botschaft) Lutheran Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
In addition to his wife of 37 years and mother, Mike is survived by his three children, Michael Lee Shaffer at home, twins, Andrew (Emily) Shaffer of Port Trevorton and Robin (Travis) Derr of Port Trevorton. He cherished being a Papaw to his four grandchildren, Trevor, Leah, twins Bradley and Bentley Derr, and looking forward to a grandson Declan Shaffer to be born January 2022; a brother, Douglas (Darlene) Shaffer of Port Trevorton; a sister-in-law, Deb (Lynn) Embrick of Mifflinburg; a step-brother, Dale Bell Jr. and his companion Kelly Gehers of Port Trevorton, a stepsister, Karen Yohn and her companion Alan Egli of Winfield; many nieces, nephews, and his mother-in-law, Ora Mae Snyder of Port Trevorton.
Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Shaffer; and his father-in-law, Lee Ewig.
Services will be announced and held at a later date during the summer of 2022.
The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, is assisting the family with the arrangements.