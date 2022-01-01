Michael Edward “Ted” Mertz, 71, of Prince Street, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Ted was born October 2, 1950, in Northumberland, a son of the late Walter Edmond “Ned” and Rose M. (Yarabinee) Mertz.
He was a 1968 graduate of Shikellamy High School and in 1975 received his degree from Lock Haven University.
Ted enjoyed a 37-year career as a reading teacher at the Selinsgrove Middle School. He was a life member of the PSEA (Pennsylvania State Education Association). Ted loved the music of the ‘50s and ‘60s and became a great dancer. He was known for his “skit” of Clarence Carter that was a huge hit with his fellow teachers.
He was a gifted tennis player often giving instruction to local talent.
His greatest passion was the outdoors. He was an original member of the Big Run Hunting Camp in Picture Rocks and a life member of the Norry Gun Club. Ted loved to hunt and fish and some of his favorite trips were those to Canada for Northern Pike. His passion for fishing and hunting led him to share his many skills with friends and family over the years that has left a lasting memory of him in their hearts.
His other memberships include Sunbury Social Club, American Legion Post #44 and the Free & Accepted Masons, Lafayette Lodge #194, Selinsgrove, for 38 years.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northumberland, for more than 50 years.
Ted is survived by several cousins and his many close friends.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland. A Masonic service will begin at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow with Rev. Karla Leiby officiating.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Ted’s memory may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen Street, Northumberland, PA 17857.
