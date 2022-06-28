Michele A. Clemens-Hagerman, 55, Sunbury

Michele A. Clemens-Hagerman, 55, of Cold Run Road, Sunbury, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Nottingham Village in Northumberland.
Michele was born Aug. 27, 1966, in Sunbury a daughter of the late David and Sylvia (Sears) Bucher. Oct. 18, 1986, she married James Clemens Jr. who preceded her in death June 23, 1999.
She was a 1984 graduate of Shikellamy High School and LPN school in 1986.
Michele was a member of the United Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
She was employed by Betz Ophthalmology Associates in Lewisburg for over 20 years.
Michele enjoyed cooking, Bingo, Yahtzee, all kinds of foods, and especially loved spending time with her family and her dogs.
She is survived by her two sons and one daughter-in-law Zachary and Emily Clemens and Adam Clemens; grandson, Preston James Clemens; brother John and his wife Sherry Bucher; sisters Susan Bell, Cindy Diago and husband Maurice; sister-in-law, Jamie Badman and husband Brian; brothers-in-law Jon Clemens and wife Kim, Josiah Clemens and wife Meghen; mother-in-law Shirley Lahr and husband Robert; father-in-law James Clemens Sr. and wife Sharon; an aunt and uncle and many nieces and nephews and her ex-husband William Hagerman
Michele was preceded in death by a grandson, Cameron Michael Clemens, and brother-in-law, Thomas Bell.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 2, at the United Lutheran Church, 167 7 Points Rd., Sunbury, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Weaver officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers donations in Michele's memory may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue Suite 902, New York, NY, 10018
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.