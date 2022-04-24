Michele A. Shannon, 74, lately of Mechanicsburg, has passed away.
Growing up in Northumberland as the daughter of Fred and Ruth (Confer) Shannon, Michele was known as “Mike” and ”Mikie” to family and friends.
As a young girl she attended Christ United Methodist Church in Northumberland and actively supported the church throughout her lifetime. She played in her high school band and had a lovely ear for music. In the summer she worked as a lifeguard. After graduating as part of the last class of students from Northumberland High School, she moved to Harrisburg to pursue legal secretarial studies at Thompson Institute. She also earned an associate’s degree in business at Harrisburg Area Community College and a bachelor of science degree in business administration at Penn State University.
Mike had a rich career at the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that spanned more than 40 years. She primarily provided administrative support to the Board of Probation and Parole, the Public Utility Commission, and the State Employees’ Retirement System. Mike was skilled at the lost art of shorthand and her services were often in high demand.
After relocating to Mechanicsburg in the late-’90s, Michele was active for many years in the Camp Hill Junior Civic Club and on the Board of Wesley Mews Condominium Association.
She was also a past board member of the Susquehanna Ski Club, a volunteer for the American Red Cross, and an avid tennis player. She loved traveling and took some amazing journeys like skiing in Switzerland, swimming in Hawaii, and bicycling from Harrisburg to Cape May. She enjoyed visiting friends across the country and exploring new places. Mike’s last trip was to Mackinac Island, Michigan, where her favorite movie was filmed.
Mike leaves behind an address book bursting with friendships both old and new as well as mounds of photographs stretching through decades. She was never without a camera, a smile, and a story. Friends knew her to be funny, loyal, sassy, and always available for a drink and some conversation.
In addition to the many dear friends she made over her lifetime, Michele is survived by her nephews, Bill Turner of Northumberland, and Mark Fausey of Danville; her great-nephew, Jeff Turner of Selinsgrove, and their wives and children.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where a celebration of her life will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Joan Dodson officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions made in Michele’s memory to the charity of your choice or to Christ United Methodist Church, Front and King streets, Northumberland.