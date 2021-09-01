Michele L. Kerstetter, 51, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sept. 23, 1969, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Nestor Longer and the late Karen (Rote) Longer.
She was a graduate of Middleburg High School and had been employed for many years at Boscov’s at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Michele enjoyed cooking and baking and found her greatest joy in her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her father are two daughters and one son-in-law, Nicole and Robert Langel and Mariah Graybill; five grandchildren, Madalynn, Riley, Gabriel, Kaden, and Connor; and a brother and sister-in-law, James and Holly Longer.
Graveside services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.