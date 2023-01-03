The Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Laila Phelia scored 24 points, Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 14 Michigan beat Penn State, 82-72.
Phelia, Brown and Maddie Nolan combined for Michigan’s opening 20 points of the fourth quarter, including a 10-0 run to pull away. Brown started the run with a three-point play and Nolan capped it with a 3-pointer to give Michigan the first double-digit lead of the game at 72-62 with 5:34 left. Nolan finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers and Emily Kiser had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan.
No. 5 UConn 80, Butler 47
INDIANAPOLIS — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn opened with a 20-5 run in a blowout of Butler. Despite dressing just eight players Tuesday night and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, the Huskies had five double-digit scorers led by Edwards, a junior forward who made 10 of 12 shots. She also grabbed nine rebounds as the visitors had a 35-19 edge on the boards. Associate head coach Chris Dailey improved to 16-0 as Auriemma’s replacement. Rachel McLimore led the Bulldogs with 18 points including four 3-pointers.
No. 23 Baylor 71, No. 17 Oklahoma 70
NORMAN, Okla. — Sarah Andrews scored a career-high 30 points and Baylor jumped out early and beat 17th-ranked Oklahoma.
Andrews made five 3-pointers and was 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points, and Caitlin Bickle had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12), which has won six of its last seven. Ana Llanusa scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1).
Madi Williams added 16 points and Taylor Robertson had 14. Baylor led 21-5 after the first quarter.