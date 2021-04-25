MILLERSBURG— Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services has reported net income to common shareholders (earnings) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $9,312,000 or $1.11 per common share basic and $1.10 per share diluted, compared to earnings of $3,818,000 or $0.45 per common share basic and diluted for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 reflect an increase of 144 percent compared to the earnings per share for the same period in the prior year, and represents a record high level of quarterly earnings for Mid Penn. Mid Penn also reported total assets of $3,382,038,000 as of March 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of $383,090,000 or 13 percent compared to total assets of $2,998,948,000 as of December 31, 2020.
Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure that is regularly reported in the banking industry and the most directly comparable non-GAAP measure to book value per share, favorably increased to $23.42 as of March 31, 2021, compared to $22.39 as of December 31, 2020 and $20.18 as of March 31, 2020. The GAAP measure of book value per share also favorably increased to $31.37 as of March 31, 2021, compared to $30.37 at December 31, 2020 and $28.23 as of March 31, 2020. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)” for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information, which includes tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for these and certain other periods ended from March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
Included in total assets as of March 31, 2021 are $590,035,000 of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, net of deferred fees, with this total being comprised of (i) $335,589,000 of PPP 2021 loans, net of deferred fees, originated during the first quarter of 2021; and (ii) $254,446,000 of PPP 2020 loans, net of deferred fees, originated during 2020 which, as of March 31, 2021, were still outstanding as the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) had not yet completed the loan forgiveness and repayment processing. Comparatively, as of December 31, 2020, Mid Penn had $388,313,000 of PPP 2020 loans outstanding, net of deferred fees. Mid Penn has been a significant participating lender under the PPP, which was originally created when the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and extended by the signing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 into law on December 27, 2020.
Total core banking loans (total loans excluding both the PPP loans outstanding, and residential mortgage loans held for sale) increased by $60,473,000 since year-end 2020 and totaled $2,056,201,000 as of March 31, 2021, representing an annualized growth rate of over 12 percent. Deposit growth since year-end 2020 through March 31, 2021 totaled $192,247,000 representing an annual deposit growth rate of over 31 percent, including an increase of $140,493,000 in noninterest-bearing deposits including proceeds deposited from PPP loan funding. Also, during the first quarter of 2021, the Bank obtained $182,136,000 of additional funding from the Federal Reserve through the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”), with such funding used to support the PPP 2021 loan production. Under the PPPLF, the Federal Reserve supplies financing to the Bank at a rate of 35 basis points (0.35%) for a term and amount determined based on the principal amount of PPP loans fully and specifically pledged as collateral in support of the PPPLF borrowings. Draws of PPPLF funds must be repaid to the Federal Reserve immediately after the specific PPP loans collateralizing the related draws are repaid to the Bank.