MILLERSBURG — Mid Penn Bancorp, parent company of Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., donated $125,000 to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) through the sixth annual Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic for Breast Cancer Charity.
The three-day Classic hosted 190 golfers and more than 50 celebrities. The events included a golf tournament, shoot-out, benefit auctions, and fundraising dinners held July 13th through 15th at Colonial Golf and Tennis Club and the Hershey Resorts.
Celebrity guests included former NFL players Ron Jaworski, DeAngelo Hall, Mike Quick, Merril Hoge, Seth Joyner, Trace McSorley, Michael Vick, and Hugh Green; former NHL player Grant Fuhr and musician Thomas McClary.
The PBCC is a statewide nonprofit organization with a mission of “Finding a cure now, so our daughters don’t have to.”
The PBCC said it strives to increase public and private funding for breast cancer research, legislative advocacy, and provide high-quality screening, diagnosis support, and treatment.
“We are proud to support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and we stand with them in the fight against breast cancer,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO, Rory Ritrievi. “Every year, with each dollar donated, we get closer to a cure and closer to eradicating this horrible illness.” Since its inception in 2016, the Classic has contributed over $575,000 to breast cancer research.
Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, has been serving the community since 1868. It has 36 retail locations and total assets of more than $3 billion.
Its service area includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties.