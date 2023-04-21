MIDDLEBURG — Sarah Shupp and Madi Swineford each hit a home run for the Mustangs during the HAC-III showdown. The two combined to record eight of the team's 11 RBIs in the game.
Rachel Keister, Storm Wilt, Teagan Schreffler, and Mckennin Voss each scored two runs.
Midd-West outscored the Spartans 11-0 from the second inning on to put the game away.
Sara Stroup scored Hughesville's lone run during the first inning. McKenna Sones and BrookeLynn Walters each hit a double.
Midd-West 11, Hughesville 1 (5 innings)
Hughesville;100;00 — 1-3-6
Midd-West;054;02 — 11-10-0
WP: Miley Beachel. LP: Ella Breneisen.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Storm Wilt 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Sarah Shupp 2-for-3, HR, 5 RBIs; Beachel 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Teagan Schreffler 0-for-1, 2 runs; Cali Sauer 1-for-3, run; Madi Swineford 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Mckennin Voss 0-for-2, 2 runs.
Hughesville: Sara Stroup 0-for-1, run; McKenna Sones 1-for-3, double; BrookeLynn Walters 1-for-3, double, RBI; Avery Puderbach 1-for-2.