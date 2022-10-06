MIDDLEBURG — After Georgia Baskett scored the first goal of the game for Bloomsburg a minute and a half into the third quarter, the Mustangs tied the game with less than two minutes remaining in regulation with a goal from Abby Benner.

In overtime, Benner would go on to score the game winning goal with under 10 and a half minutes in the overtime period for Midd-West (7-5) as they knock off the Panthers in HAC-II play.

Midd-West 2, Bloomsburg 1 (OT)

Third Quarter

B-Georgia Baskett (Andi Gutshall), 13:28.

Fourth Quarter

MW-Abby Benner (Sarah Shupp), 1:45.

Overtime

MW-Benner (Lorna Oldt), 10:29.

Shots: MW 12-6. Corners: B 7-6. Saves: Bloomsburg 10 (Hailey Leisering); Midd-West 5 (Paris Seibel).

