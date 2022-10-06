MIDDLEBURG — After Georgia Baskett scored the first goal of the game for Bloomsburg a minute and a half into the third quarter, the Mustangs tied the game with less than two minutes remaining in regulation with a goal from Abby Benner.
In overtime, Benner would go on to score the game winning goal with under 10 and a half minutes in the overtime period for Midd-West (7-5) as they knock off the Panthers in HAC-II play.
Midd-West 2, Bloomsburg 1 (OT)
Third Quarter
B-Georgia Baskett (Andi Gutshall), 13:28.
Fourth Quarter
MW-Abby Benner (Sarah Shupp), 1:45.
Overtime
MW-Benner (Lorna Oldt), 10:29.
Shots: MW 12-6. Corners: B 7-6. Saves: Bloomsburg 10 (Hailey Leisering); Midd-West 5 (Paris Seibel).