MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs scored three straight goals against Northwest after being down 1-0 early in the first quarter. Lorna Oldt tied the game to close out the quarter with a corner shot at the buzzer. Abby Benner scored and assisted on the other two goals as Midd-West knock off the Rangers to improve to 4-2 this season.

Midd-West 3, Northwest 2

First Quarter

NW-A. Hermantoski, 10:33; MW-Lorna Oldt (Sarah Shupp), 0:00.

Second Quarter

MW-Abby Benner (Bailey McCoy), 9:15.

Third Quarter

MW-Delaney Klinger (Benner), 3:01.

Fourth Quarter

NW-L. Franchella, 6:08.

Shots: NW 11-8. Corners: MW 12-5. Saves: Midd-West 9 (Paris Seibel); Northwest 5 (M. Crispell).

Tags

Trending Video