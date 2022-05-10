MIDDLEBURG — Marlo Spriggle's two-run single in the bottom of the fourth lifted the Mustangs to their third straight victory.
Kaitlyn Ewing singled, and was sacrificed to second in the fourth for Midd-West (6-10 overall, 5-9 HAC-I).
Winning pitcher Lorna Oldt doubled home a run in the bottom of the second to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead, before Danville took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third on a Dejah Jones RBI single, and a Camryn Hess RBI single.
Oldt struck out five and walked one in the complete-game victory.
Danville dropped its fourth straight. The Ironmen are now 6-8 overall and HAC-1.
Midd-West 4, Danville 3
Danville;102;000;0 — 3-4-0
Midd-West;110;200;X — 4-5-1
Cara Bohner and Breece Wilson. Lorna Oldt and Mckennin Voss.
WP: Oldt; LP: Cara Bohner.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister, 2 runs; Mario Spriggle, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Sarah Shupp, 1-for-3, RBI; Storm Wilt, 1-for-2, triple, run; Lorna Oldt, 1-for-3, RBI; Kaitlynn Ewing, 1-for-3, 1 run.
Danville: Bohner, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Dejah Jones, 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Camryn Hess, 2-for-3, double, RBI.