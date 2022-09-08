MIDDLEBURG — Lorna Oldt scored three of Midd-West's four goals in their non-conference victory over visiting Shikellamy.

Sydney Jordan scored the other goal for the Mustangs in the first quarter. Olivia Sporerelli scored the lone goal for the Braves in the fourth quarter.

Midd-West 4, Shikellamy 1

First Quarter

MW-Lorna Oldt, 11:41; MW-Sydney Jordan, 10:16.

Fourth Quarter

MW-Oldt (Sarah Shupp), 3:35; MW-Oldt (Abby Benner), 3:29; S-Olivia Sporerelli, 2:51.

Shots: MW 29-3. Corners: MW 11-1. Saves: Shikellamy 24 (Reagan Wiest); Midd-West 2 (Paris Seibel).

