WILLIAMSPORT — With two goals from Easton Erb and Owen Solomon, the sixth-seeded Mustangs upset #3 Wellsboro in the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals. Noah Romig assisted on both of Erb's goals in the first half of the game. Midd-West will meet the winner of Loyalsock and Danville this Tuesday.
Lucas Cuneo scored the only goal for the Hornets in the second half as Wellsboro finishes their season with a 15-4 record.
District IV Class 2A Quarterfinals
at Balls Mills Complex
Midd-West 5, Wellsboro 1
First half
MW-Easton Erb (Noah Romig), 1:30; MW-Owen Solomon (Erb), 3:40; MW-Solomon (Noah Derman), 12:14; MW-Erb (Romig), 24:19.
Second half
W-Lucas Cuneo, 21:55; MW-Zander Hackenberg (William Stover), 24:05.
Shots: MW 13-1. Corners: MW 3-0. Saves: Midd-West 8; Wellsboro 0.