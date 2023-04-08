WILLIAMSPORT — Aiden Everly scored two runs for the Mustangs in the HAC-crossover contest. Griffin Page went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate as he hit a double, and a home run. Paige also recorded three of the team's five RBIs in the game.
Garret Leitzel allowed two hits and struck out six hitters on the mound from the fourth inning on. Leitzel went 0-for-4 at the plate and scored a run for Midd-West (3-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-II).
Ethan Nagy and Kaden Rodarmel each scored two runs for Loyalsock (2-3-1 overall, 1-1 HAC-III). Nagy also hit a home run and recorded four RBIs in the loss.
Midd-West 7, Loyalsock 6 (8 innings)
Midd-West;020;302;00 — 7-8-6
Loyalsock;200;400;0X — 6-5-5
WP: Cole Keister, Garret Leitzel. LP: Alec Kulp, Ethan Nagy.
Midd-West: Aiden Everly 0-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Caden Wofley 0-for-3, run; Griffin Paige 4-for-4, double, HR, 3 RBIs; Leitzel 0-for-4, run; Trevor Sheaffer 0-for-4, run; Braxton Smith 1-for-4, run; Easton Erb 2-for-4, double; Matthew Weimer 1-for-3, RBI.
Loyalsock: Kaden Rodarmel 0-for-5, 2 runs; Tyler Gee 0-for-4, run; Nagy 2-for-3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Nick Laubach 1-for-2, double; Gavin Rice 1-for-3; Preston Sortman 1-for-3, RBI; Rylan Tilotson 0-for-4, run.