BLOOMSBURG — Midd-West's Chloe Sauer and Bloomsburg's Brynna Zentner scored unassisted goals for their respective teams in regulation, but the defenses won in overtime.
The HAC-II contest ended in a 1-1 tie at the end of the second overtime period.
This is the Mustangs' (5-6-2, 1-5-1) second tie in two of their last three games.
The Panthers outshot Midd-West 18-9, forcing Mustangs' keeper Rylee Weaver to stop 15 shots in the win.
Midd-West 1, Bloomsburg 1 (2OT)
First half
MW-Chloe Sauer, 18:10.
Second half
B-Brynna Zentner, 14:01.
Shots: B 18-9. Corners: B 4-3. Saves: Midd-West 15 (Rylee Weaver), Bloomsburg 6 (Alyssa Shuman).