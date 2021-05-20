The Daily Item
Midd-West was the only Valley baseball team to earn a top seed in the upcoming District 4 playoffs.
The Mustangs (15-5, all records are through Wednesday) are the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, and receive a bye to the district final. Midd-West will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Montoursville and Athens on May 29 at 2 p.m. at Bowman Field in Williamsport.
If the Mustangs win that game, they will move on to the state tournament.
Three Valley teams qualified for the Class 2A playoffs, as part of a nine-team field.
East Juniata (9-9) is the eighth seed, and will host Montgomery on Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner of that game travels to top-seeded Sayre on Monday.
Third-seeded Southern Columbia (15-4) will host No. 6 Muncy (13-7) on Monday in a quarterfinal. Line Mountain (13-6), the fifth seed, travels to No. 4 Canton in another Monday quarterfinal.
The final Class 2A quarterfinal sees No. 2 South Williamsport (15-5) hosting Wyalusing Valley.
Mount Carmel (10-10) earned the sixth seed in the Class 3A playoffs, and will play at No. 3 Wellsboro (12-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that plays No. 2 Loyalsock (13-6) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at Central Columbia.
Hughesville, seeded fourth, hosts North-Penn Mansfield on Saturday, and the winner will play at the top-seeded Blue Jays in the second game of the doubleheader.
Only one team in Class A was above .500, but top-seeded St. John Neumann (17-3) still must play in a district final. Neumann will face Cowanesque Valley (8-12) at 5 p.m. May 28 at Bowman Field.
Shikellamy (15-4) and Selinsgrove (15-5) will both begin the postseason Monday in the District 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinals, but those brackets have not been released.