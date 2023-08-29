MIDDLEBURG — Medalist Noah Romig finished the HAC-II match with a 37, one stroke over-par, just enough to give Midd-West the edge in its three stroke victory over Mifflinburg at Shade Mountain on Tuesday afternoon.
Westin Kuhns recorded a 40, while Kyle Beward had a 41 for the Mustangs.
Alexander Dietrick ended with the best score for the Wildcats as he finished with a 40, followed by Zeb Hufnagle as he had 41, Addison Norton with a 42, and Kamdon Eichler with a 43.
Midd-West 163, Mifflinburg 166
at Shade Mountain Golf Course
Midd-West: Noah Romig, 37; Westin Kuhns, 40; Kyle Beward, 41; (tie) Garrett Leitzel and Trevor Sheaffer, 45.
Mifflinburg: Alexander Dietrick, 40; Zeb Hufnagle, 41; Addison Norton, 42; Kamdon Eichler, 43.