Midd-West High School will be closed Thursday and possibly Friday after a teacher has tested positive for COVID-19 and six students reported experiencing possible symptoms.
Superintendent Rick Musselman said the six students are being required to receive a COVID-19 test before returning to the school and all the high school students will study remotely until the results are known.
The Middle School, Middleburg Elementary and West Snyder Elementary school buildings will remain open, he said.
"We're just trying to be cautious," High School Principal Thor Edmiston said of requiring about 700 high school students who have been educated in the classroom this semester to engage in distance or online learning at home Thursday and possibly Friday until the test results are available.
The district notified the Pennsylvania Department of Health and were told "there's no need to quarantine," said Musselman.
The teacher who tested positive for the virus on Sunday informed school officials that she may have been infected after attending church services where some members also came down with COVID-19, he said.
The teacher was doing "well," he added, but on Wednesday, six of the teacher's students reported possible COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, sore throat and inability to taste or smell.
"If we have a positive case we will shut down," Musselman said.
About 300 of the 2,200 students in the Midd-West School District are engaging in online or distance learning, Edmiston said.
Musselman said he is concerned about Internet connectivity which is lackluster in the western part of Snyder County.
"We still have hangups with technology," he said. To accommodate students who may not be able to use technology easily or at all, educators will download material on flash drives and mail it to students' homes. "We realize it's not the ideal way to educate students but we're trying to make the best of a situation."