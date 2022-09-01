Midd-West rolled out a season for the ages in 2021, going 21-3 and reaching the state semifinals. The only thorn in the Mustangs’ side — Lewisburg — won’t be there during the regular season, but the two powerhouses could be on another postseason collision course.
Midd-West moves back into HAC-II for the next two years, so it won’t play regular-season division games with the Green Dragons. The teams do meet in Lewisburg on Sept. 7 in a non-league game.
The Mustangs scored 89 goals in their run to the state final four and most of those tallies need to be replaced. All-state midfielder Nick Eppley is gone, taking with him 30 goals and 15 assists. Additionally, the other seniors who graduated from a team that only lost to Lewisburg last fall, scored 31 goals between them meaning 61 of the 89 goals the Mustangs scored a year need to be replaced.
Coach Mark Ferster does have some firepower returning in senior Owen Solomon, who was second on the team in points last fall with 10 goals and a team-high 16 assists.
HAC all-star Kyle Ferster (6g, 6a) is back. Also returning to anchor the back line is junior defender Easton Erb, one of just two first-team HAC-I all-stars to return this year. Goalie Cole Keister returns after recording 11 shutouts as a sophomore.
After earning the fifth seed for districts a year ago, Warrior Run lost in the quarterfinals and now has its sights set on a postseason run, coach Troy Emmert said.
Of the 51 goals scored by the Defenders a year ago, players who scored all but four return, led by senior forward Alex Brown. He returns after scoring 24 goals and seven assists. Also returning is junior Ben Potter, who had 10 goals and seven assists a year ago.
“I have high expectations for this year’s team and definitely expect to get back to districts and hopefully make a deeper run,” Emmert said. “We are returning our entire offense this season, Alex Brown, Nathan Axtman, Tanner Polcyn and Ben Potter will be a handful for any opposing defense.”
Emmert also expects a stingy defense, anchored by center back Cody Goodspeed.
“Cody will be the leader of the defense and I expect big things out of Senior Penn Patton and Junior Isaac Butler.
At Southern Columbia, the Tigers will look to reload after reaching the District 4 A final a year ago and the pieces could be there.
Despite losing leading scorer Alex Morrison to graduation, Southern coach Dave Hall brings back two double-digit goal scorers in sophomore Joe Singley and Jimmy Bender.
As a ninth-grader, Singley scored 13 goals, while Bender had 10 goals and 9 assists. Hall said he also expects big things from Issac Carter, Eddie Zuber, Xander Roadarmel, Ben Gehret, Connor Dunkelberger and Landon Ferrara.
“We are young this season, but I have been happy with their development during camp,” he said.
“The Heartland is always a competitive conference, and this year is no exception. We had to fill a few key positions with graduation, but I think our leadership will be good.”
Mifflinburg lost in the District 4 3A semifinals to Danville and enters 2022 with a roster with four seniors: Gabe Collare, Kanon Keister, Noah Radel and Zach Reed.
Junior Bryant Groff was an honorable mention all-HAC selection as a sophomore.