Midd-West is set to enter its second season as a varsity volleyball team.
The Mustangs will do so with a nice coach. Doug Boop is replacing Loren Collins, who guided the program through the transition from club team to varsity team.
"Since this is still a relatively new program, goals for the season include teaching and improving upon the fundamental elements of the game," Boop said. "It is also our goal to see the team play well together, and win some of our matches."
While the Mustangs have only one season of varsity competition, some of the players have been involved with the program since its inception as a club team.
"We think their experience of competing together — some of these girls since eighth grade or so — will be a benefit to our team," Boop said.
Some key returners for the Mustangs include seniors Makyla Whiteknight and Miriam Goss, juniors Carley Nevel and Holly Dillman, and sophomore setter Macy Cook.
East Juniata also has a program in its infancy, so coach Chloe Rougeau is focused on improvement, as well.
"I want the girls to learn to go after every ball, get better every single day, come to practice and games focused and ready to work hard, and continue to build the foundation for this new volleyball program," Rougeau said.
One of the ways the Tigers have been trying to improve is by having the players become more versatile.
"The girls have been able to adapt to learning to play in multiple areas," Rougeau said. "They are getting the opportunity to develop skills in every aspect of the game."
With a young squad that Rougeau said is "definitely not the tallest team out there," communication will be key for East Juniata to have success this season.
"There are six players in a relatively small area on the court all working together so we need to make sure we are talking to each other," Rougeau said. "We also need to be willing to work together as one unit and always support and motivate each other."
Lourdes Regional has more of a volleyball pedigree than Midd-West or East Juniata, but will also have an inexperienced squad this season.
"This year is extremely different than others," Red Raiders coach Tara Novak said. "This is my 10th year coaching, and the first year we do not have any seniors. We are extremely young, which is actually a blessing in disguise, as we can start from scratch, and have a brand new outtake on this game.
"My goal for this team is for them to learn from mistakes they make throughout the season, as they will be made given their inexperience on the varsity level."
The Red Raiders graduated nine seniors from the 2020 team, and have 16 freshmen and sophomores this season.
"As an extremely young squad, I know each and every game will be an eye-opener," Novak said. "I want them to take at least one thing away from each game that they can work on and make a stronger part of their game."
Novak said that while she wants to win every time her team steps on the court, she knows there will be a learning curve, so the Red Raiders are focused on improvement. One of the biggest positives in the preseason has been her players' attitudes.
"These girls want to be here," Novak said. "They want to come early to practice for extra work, and they ask to stay late. They soak in everything the coaches teach them, and work hard to apply new strategies to their game."
The only other Valley school with a volleyball program is Shamokin.
The Indians lost setter Ari Nolter to graduation, one of only two seniors on the team in 2020.
Shamokin's top hitter from last season, Morgan Nolter, should return, as well as several other experienced players as the Indians aim to make some noise in District 4 Class 3A.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
(Valley capsules)
EAST JUNIATA TIGERS
Coach: Chloe Rougeau
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Kylie Jewell; Brenna Watts; Alina Feike; Kaylene Mann; Marissa Lauver; Leah Davison; Shayanne Pyle; Danika Lucas; Kendahl Stroup; Shana Burd; Autumn Fronk; Maggie Burdge; Jolene Rice.
LOURDES REGIONAL RED RAIDERS
Coach: Tara Novak
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Olivia Kopitsky, fr.; Anna Krebs, fr.; Ella Kerris, fr.; Corrine Feese, fr.; Ella O’Neill, fr.; Ava Carniccio, fr.; Caitlin Tinley, fr.; Anna Keer, fr.; Alyssa Petrovich, so.; Kira Wesloskie, so.; Alexa Nowroski, so.; Rosie Mitchell, so.; Jelena Czeponis, so.; Hailey Sutsko, so.; Bethany Tinley, so.; Sabrina White, so.; Ashley Wills, jr.; Chloe Yablonski, jr.; Katie Peters, so.
MIDD-WEST MUSTANGS
Coach: Doug Boop
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Addison Dunkelberger, fr.; Aleah Kahley; Carley Nevel, jr.; Claire Faulhaber, so.; Danielle Swope; Emily Brouse, fr.; Holly Dillman, jr.; Jasmine Williams, fr.; Keirah Rose, fr.; Lacie Aucker; Macy Cook, so.; Makyla Whitenight, sr.; Maliya Krebs, fr.; Miriam Goss, sr.; Riley Ferguson; Rosie Galbraith; Madison Raker; Veronica Hummel, fr.