The Midd-West School Board on Monday approved a tentative $39.9 million spending plan for 2021-22 that could raise taxes by one-half mill.
School board President Victor Abate said the board directors will meet this week to discuss ways to pare down the budget and avoid a tax increase.
The tentative $39,922,728 budget is nearly $1 million more than the current spending plan, district budget manager Ryan Wagner said.
Abate attributed the increase to cyber school expenses which “have skyrocketed. I’m sure we’re not alone.”
An additional $925,000 was added to the budget to cover the rising costs, Wagner said, bringing the cyber school budget to $2.25 million for the next school year.
The COVID-19 pandemic is driving more students into cyber school, he said. “There’s just a lot of uncertainty. People want to keep their children safe,” he said.
If the proposed budget is ratified by the board with no changes, the average tax bill is expected to rise by $8.05, Wagner said.
In other business, Assistant High School Principal Jeremy Brown was approved to replace Dane Auker as Middle School principal.
Brown’s position will not be filled. Instead, the board has created a dean of students position.
Auker has been appointed to High School principal, replacing Thor Edmiston, who has been promoted to director of curriculum and instruction, a position now held by Joe Stroup.
Stroup was hired by the board to succeed Superintendent Rick Musselman who is retiring in July.