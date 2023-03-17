Midd-West School District students have won Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's District 3 annual Innovations Challenge.
Mentored by Midd-West teachers Matt Dietz, A.J. Steininger and Kathy Shellenberger, students Jesse Witkowski, Ryland Portzline, Ben Hummel, and Ayden Hoover, managed by classmate Anden Atkins participated in the competition.
The PennDOT Innovations Challenge invites high school students from around the Commonwealth to develop creative solutions to real-world transportation challenges. The goal of the Innovations Challenge is to help students explore actual challenges facing the transportation industry.
This year, teams were tasked with selecting one of Pennsylvania's interstate corridors where truck parking is a known issue and develop an innovative approach to increase commercial truck parking availability in that area and offset costs incurred for construction.
"Pennsylvania is a critical freight corridor for commercial drivers bound for destinations across the continent," said Mike Carroll, Acting Secretary of Transportation. "It's inspiring to see the next generation of problem-solvers approaching the issues of today with the creativity and ingenuity of tomorrow.
The winning Midd-West team's innovation was Shoulder Stop - a pull off area with enough parking for several full-sized commercial trucks along with restrooms and a shower area. The team interviewed truck drivers during their research, incorporated existing technologies and created digital graphics for their presentation.
"This competition is a great opportunity for the students to address real world problems," said Dietz. "On a regular basis the group would collaborate and identify both new solutions and new challenges to be addressed. Their diligence is to be commended."
Regional Innovations Challenge winners will present their solutions to the PennDOT Acting Secretary and a panel of judges in Harrisburg next month, where a statewide winner for 2023 will be determined.
For this year's challenge, the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors and the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA will provide a $4,000 award to the statewide winning team.
For complete Innovations Challenge details, visit www.penndot.gov/innovation and click on Innovations Challenge.