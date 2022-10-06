MIDDLEBURG — Abby Benner scored the tying goal in regulation then the winning goal in overtime Thursday to lead Midd-West over Bloomsburg.
The Mustangs (7-5) were held scoreless in the first three quarters of the 2-1 win.
Bloomsburg's Georgia Baskett scored the first goal of the game a minute and a half into the third quarter.
Then, in the fourth Benner knotted the game off an Andi Gutshall assist.
Sarah Shupp assisted on Benner's OT winner.
Midd-West 2, Bloomsburg 1 (OT)
Third Quarter
B-Georgia Baskett (Andi Gutshall), 13:28.
Fourth Quarter
MW-Abby Benner (Sarah Shupp), 1:45.
Overtime
MW-Benner (Lorna Oldt), 10:29.
Shots: MW 12-6. Corners: B 7-6. Saves: Bloomsburg 10 (Hailey Leisering); Midd-West 5 (Paris Seibel).