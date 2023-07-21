MIDDLEBURG — A 45-year-old Middleburg man is accused of assaulting his wife and her daughter during a family dispute Thursday afternoon.
Juan G. Burgos Torres was sitting at a picnic table with his wife, Jodi Burgos Torres and her two daughters when Juan Burgos Torres became enraged and pushed one of the daughters, to the ground, repeatedly punched, choked and kicked her, court records filed by state police at Selinsgrove said.
Jodi Burgos Torres attempted to intervene and her husband allegedly bit her arm.
Trooper Craig Magnuson observed a bloody bite mark on her right forearm and multiple injuries on the face and leg of one of the daughters, who was having trouble breathing and complained of pain in her neck, chest and leg.
The daughter was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Juan Burgos Torres was arraigned before District Judge Bo Trawitz on charges of felony strangulation and aggravated assault and two charges of simple assault and sent to Snyder County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.