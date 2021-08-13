MIDDLEBURG — A 59-year-old Middleburg man will serve 20 to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl over a five-year period.
Claude E. Sprenkel was convicted by a Snyder County jury in May of 10 counts each of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and misdemeanor indecent assault for the repeated acts against a young girl beginning in 1992 when she was 6 and ending in 1997.
The victim testified at trial that she was afraid of Sprenkel and was discouraged from reporting the assaults sooner.
Sprenkel was sentenced by Senior Judge Louise O. Knight on Friday to serve between 20 to 40 years in state prison. If paroled, he will be required to register as a sexual offender for life under Megan's Law.
“As with so many sexual assault cases, the victim here had many barriers that delayed her reporting to police," District Attorney Michael Piecuch said. "There were fear factors about the offender’s reaction to being held to account, as well as people who for their own reasons actively discouraged her from reporting. With time and with counseling, however, she overcame those barriers to speak about the unspeakable things the defendant did to her all those years ago. Justice may have been delayed some 30 years, but it was finally delivered thanks to the victim’s courage and to the jury’s guilty verdict.”