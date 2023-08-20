Midsummer can be magical and on Saturday evening, July 29, the magic was everywhere on the great lawn in front of the former Lewisburg High School. It’s as if I happened upon a “Once Upon a Time” fairyland.
The weather was lovely and the predicted rain never materialized (more magic). I heard violins as I walked to the event and saw dancers preparing. Amy Casimir, the director and owner of Strictly Ballet, partnering with RiverStage Community Theatre, makes the Victorian Fairy Garden Party become reality each year. The event is held to benefit “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker,” a joint venture for the two groups. The Garden Party is free and donations were gladly accepted. A Victorian bird cage was used for donations — in keeping with the theme of the evening.
Fairies, wizards, elves, and Victorian ladies and gentlemen wandered, arm in arm, taking in the sights and sounds. A three-day scavenger hunt ended at the garden party with the winners announced as part of the evening’s program.
Guests could play croquet, hear fairy stories, and learn about nosegays and floriography. Danielle Snyder and Luisa Rigiho shared information about the meaning of flowers — floriography. Giving a flower of a specific color to a Victorian lady had special meaning.
Barbara Ross, Jessi Almstead, and Martha Barrick were costume-contest judges. Jessi, head of Bluebird Atelier, and her assistant the Blue Fairy Lauren Willey offered crafts for all ages, including fan art. No self-respecting Victorian lady would leave for an event without her fan. Pink Fairy Alicia King was enjoying the display.
The Grande Promenade was about to begin as a violinist played. Guests lined both sides of the sidewalk to applaud the costumed participants. Ballet dancers sprinkled “fairy dust” and misted the air with perfume as they walked by. Bill and Susan Ely won second prize for their Victorian costumes. The prize was a lavender gift basket — delicious!
The Strictly Ballet Summer Dancers performed as the Promenade ended. The dance was inspired by “Les Sylphides” and was breathtaking. Suzuki violinists, under the direction of Joanna Nelson, gave the guests another treat with their mesmerizing music. Amy and Trey Casimir delighted everyone with their waltz. Was that Trey or Nick Bottom?
Jackie Villadson, Gavin and Elizabeth Davidson, Weijia Li and Joey Kirkorian wore medieval and whimsical attire. Amy Thomas and Sharon Wagner dressed for the evening, too. Amanda Gingrich was with fairy Ophelia Satteson. Pink and purple fairies Stasia and Gabi Metzler (fairy costume winners), were with their mom, Abby Metzler.
Kurt Nelson, Heather Almer, and her daughter, Sofi Almer, were checking the list of garden party events. It was nice talking with them. They loved the garden party. I had a chance to talk with Ann Denise Reed. I haven’t seen her in a long time. Her daughter was in the ballet.
Guests could have their picture taken by Eric Santanen, as they posed inside a gilded fame of their choice. There was a fairy makeup table featuring an array of fairy makeup delights.
Bubber, a feline guest was pushed in a cat stroller by Candace and Eric. The cat was enjoying the garden party and didn’t mind all the people. Bubber reminded me of local celebrity cat Schmagel from “A Man Called Otto.”
Noted storyteller, Fiona Powell, regaled the children with her tales of fairies and elves and forests. They were spellbound.
Finger sandwiches made with edible flowers, delectable cakes, cookies, lemonade, spiced nuts, and magical drinks gave the guests a taste of being in an enchanted woods at Midsummer.
The epitome of an enchanted drink was the Green Fairy, served by the Green Fairy herself, Amy Bowen, ably assisted by her consort, Stefan Eisenhower (Yes, he is distantly related to the former president.).
The pouring of this drink requires a silver and glass urn, a glass, a silver spoon and a sugar cube. The Green Fairy poured the licorice-flavored liquid into the glass. The sugar cube, held by the spoon, sat over the glass, and water from the silver and glass urn was slowly poured onto the cube and into the glass. Voila! Absinthe served properly. Think Paris, VanGogh, Lautrec, and Hemingway.
As dusk descended, the lightening bugs began illuminating the Garden Party. I could hear fairy bells and muted voices. I sat on a bench, sipped my drink, and wrote a poem. This enchanted evening beckoned my muse.
The Victorian Fairy Garden Party is a gift to all who attend, who leave the real world behind, and immerse themselves in Victoriana, fairies, music, dancing, and enchantment.
Until next time…
Midsummer Magic at Victorian Fairy Garden Party