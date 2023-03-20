MIFFLINBURG — Andrew Diehl, Troy Dressler, and Zachery Wertman each put in two runs to the box score for the Wildcats. Dressler and Lucas Whittaker each recorded three RBIs in Mifflinburg's win over Shamokin on Monday.
Pitcher Zeb Hufnagle allowed one hit from the Indians, and recorded 14 strikeouts in the win.
Mifflinburg 10, Shamokin 0 (5 innings)
Shamokin;000;00 — 0-1-4
Mifflinburg;200;53 — 10-10-0
WP: Zeb Hufnagle. LP: Ty Neary, Hayden Karlovich.
Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Zachary Wertman 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Troy Dressler 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lucas Whittaker 3-for-4, double, run, 3 RBIs; Luke Rokavec 1-for-2, run, RBI; Jarrett Miller 0-for-2, run; Tanner Zimmerman 1-for-2, run.
Shamokin: Carter Kurtz 1-for-2.