MIDDLEBURG — The Wildcats put up 12 runs in the third inning and they never looked back as Mifflinburg (1-1 overall, HAC-I) wins their first game of the season.
Teagan Schreffler added a double and a triple for the Mustangs to go along with two RBIs.
Mifflinburg 17, Midd-West 10
Mifflinburg;0012;000;5 — 17-10-3
Midd-West;400;012;3 — 10-11-2
WP: Paige Stewart; LP: Lorna Oldt.
Mifflinburg: K.Hackenburg, 1-for-5, triple, 3 RBI; E.Osbourne, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; J.Martin, 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBI.
Midd-West: S.Shupp, 2-for-3, RBI; C.Zerby, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; T.Schreffler, 2-for-4, triple, double, 2 RBI; M.Voss, 2-for-4, homerun, 2 RBI.