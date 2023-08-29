LEWISTOWN — Mifflinburg scored its two goals in the second half to secure the nonconference victory against Mifflin County.
Lily Martin scored her goal in the third quarter off of a rebound, and Olivia Fetterman scored her goal in the fourth from a cross ball sent by Anna Pachucki, and was touched by Martin as Fetterman scored the game winner with 12:41 remaining in regulation.
Mifflinburg 2, Mifflin County 1
Q3
M - Lily Martin, 10:58.
Q4
M - Olivia Fetterman (Anna Pachicki, Martin), 12:41; MC - #7 (#24), 4:10.
Shots: MC 12-7. Corners: M 9-7. Saves: Mifflinburg 11; Mifflin County 3.