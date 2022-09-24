MIFFLINBURG — Bryant Groff scored the first goal of the game for the Wildcats. Mifflin County's Alex Keller tied the game five minutes later to make the halftime score at one apiece.
Moses Knepp gave Mifflinburg (3-7 overall, 0-3 HAC-II) the lead at the 24 minute mark in the second half. Henri Rivas tied the game again as he scored the Huskies' second goal of the game just two minutes later. Mason Frank went on to score the game winning goal for the Wildcats with seven minutes to go in regulation.
Mifflinburg 3, Mifflin County 2
First half
M-Bryant Groff (Moses Knepp), 24m; MC-Alex Keller, 19m.
Second half
M-Knepp (Dylan Seigel), 24m; MC-Henri Rivas, 22m; M-Mason Frank, 7m.
Shots: M 9-8. Corners: M 6-1. Saves: Mifflin County 11 (Seth Miles); Mifflinburg 6 (Kanon Keister).