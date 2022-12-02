MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck finishes with 24 points along with five rebounds and five steals in the game. Elizabeth Sheesley scored 12 points of her own and a team high six rebounds for the Wildcats as the team wins their opening game of the season in a HAC-II victory over Warrior Run.
Mara Woland (11) and Alexis Hudson (10) combine for 21 points and five of Warrior Run's seven made 3-pointers in the game.
Mifflinburg 50, Warrior Run 39
Mifflinburg 50
Ella Shuck 8 8-10 24; Elizabeth Sheesley 4 4-4 12; Emily McCahan 2 0-2 4; Meg Shively 3 0-0 8; Jayda Tilghman 0 2-4 2. Totals: 17 14-22 50.
3-point goals: Shively 2.
Did not score: Marissa Allen, Natalie Osborne.
Warrior Run 39
Mara Woland 4 0-0 11; Alexis Hudson 4 0-0 10; Kelsey Hoffman 0 3-4 3; Peyton Meghan 1 0-0 3; Lillian Wertz 0 1-3 1; Sienna Dunkleberger 1 1-5 3; Holly Hollenbach 2 0-0 5; Abby Evans 1 1-3 3. Totals: 13 6-15 39.
3-point goals: Woland 3, Hudson 2, Hollenbach, Meghan.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;3;7;16;13 — 39
Mifflinburg;8;22;5;15 — 50