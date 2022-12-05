MIFFLINTOWN — Ella Shuck tied her career high, in scoring, with 32 points in Mifflinburg's (2-1) road victory over Juniata. Shuck scored 14 of the Wildcats' 23 total points in the fourth quarter.
Ava Shearer scored 18 points for the Indians.
Mifflinburg 52, Juniata 42
Mifflinburg (2-1) 52
Ella Shuck 11 9-11 32; Emily McCahan 2 1-2 5; Marissa Allen 2 1-2 5; Meg Shively 1 2-3 4; Jayda Tilghman 1 4-6 6. Totals: 17 17-24 52.
3-point goals: Shuck.
Did not score: Elizabeth Sheesley, Natalie Osborne.
Juniata 42
Haley Mummah 1 2-4 4; Cora Musser 2 0-0 4; Aliza Rivera 1 0-1 2; Regan Lowrey 2 0-1 6; Mariska Beward 1 2-2 4; Ava Shearer 6 6-6 18; Mylee Landis 1 0-2 2; Chloe Beckenbaugh 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 12-18 42.
3-point goals: Lowrey 2.
Did not score: Shalelyn Armstrong.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;4;15;10;23 — 52
Juniata;6;7;8;21 — 42