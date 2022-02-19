MIFFLINBURG - Tyler Reigel hit four shots from deep, three in the first quarter, and finishes with 14 points in the game for Mifflinburg (14-8). Cannon Griffith and Jarret Foster each put up 12 points of their own for the Wildcats.
Austin Lamonica and Tyler Novak both scored seven points for Lourdes Regional (13-9). Shaune Potter scored a respectable six points for the Red Raiders.
Both teams have wrapped up the regular season and will head into the playoffs hosting a first round matchup. Mifflinburg squares off against Danville in the 4A playoffs and Lourdes Regional takes on Meadowbrook Christian in the 1A playoffs.
MIFFLINBURG 56, LOURDES REGIONAL 30
Mifflinburg (14-8) 56
Jarret Foster 5 0-0 12; Tyler Reigel 5 0-0 14; Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 5 1-2 12; Carter Breed 4 0-0 8; Ethan Bombgardner 2 4-4 8. Team totals: 22 5-6 56.
3-point goals: Reigel 4, Foster 2, Griffith.
Did not score: Lane Yoder, Ben Horning.
Lourdes Regional (13-9) 30
Shaune Potter 3 0-0 6; Tyler Novak 1 4-4 7; Owen Sandri 0 2-2 2; Max Reiprish 2 0-0 4; Mike Keer 1 2-4 4; Austin Lamonica 3 0-2 7. Team totals: 10 8-12 30.
3-point goals: Lamonica, Novak.
Did not score: Casen Sandri, Alex Hughes, Joey Feudale, Gavin Kodack, Liam Bradley, Kyle Baronosky.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;6;7;4;13 — 30
Mifflinburg;17;21;16;2 — 56