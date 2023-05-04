DANVILLE — The Wildcats (10-4, 5-4) put the HAC-II game away by scoring six runs at the top of the second inning. All six runs came from Troy Dressler, Lucas Whittaker, Lukerokavec, Kaiden Kmett, Jarrett Miller, and Tanner Zimmerman. Whittaker (1) and Zimmerman (2) combined to record the game's three RBIs. Zeb Hufnagle through six innings on the mound struck out 12 hitters and allowed only three hits.
Mason Raup, Lincoln Diehl, and Wyatt Shultz gave Danville (5-7-1, 2-5) their three hits in the loss.
Mifflinburg 6, Danville 0
Mifflinburg;060;000;0 — 6-5-0
Danville;000;000;0 — 0-3-3
Zeb Hufnagle and Lucas Whittaker. Garrett Hoffman and Daniel Walker.
WP: Hufnagle. LP: Hoffman.
Mifflinburg: Hufnagle 1-for-3; Troy Dressler 0-for-3, run; Whittaker 1-for-3, run, RBI; Lukerokavec 1-for-2, run; Kaiden Kmett 0-for-3, run; Jarrett Miller 1-for-3, run; Tanner Zimmerman 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs.
Danville: Mason Raup 1-for-2; Lincoln Diehl 1-for-3; Wyatt Shultz 1-for-3.