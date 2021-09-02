Based on the first half of his team’s season-opening loss to Danville, Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said he believes his team has plenty of things it can build on toward tangible success. Now, the key is actually putting together a complete performance.
The Wildcats hung tough for most of the first half of a 42-7 loss, as they trailed just 13-7 after 21 minutes of action. This time, Dressler’s hoping to see 48 solid minutes as his team faces a solid foe in Central Columbia.
“What I’m looking for this week is building consistency, and let’s keep those positives going,” Dressler said. “Things are going to happen, but we have to keep rebounding, and get this run game going, and complement it with the passing game.”
Central Columbia will have a similar mindset after battling some issues in a win over Midd-West. The Blue Jays got off to a flying start with two quick touchdowns, but then stalled until Gage Chipeleski restored their two-score edge in the second half. With 19 starters gone from last season, Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis said he was simply glad that his team showed the maturity needed to get a win when they needed it.
“We looked young and inexperienced at times, but the thing I did like was the way we fought through adversity and ended up winning a football game.” Dennis said. “Any time you have a situation that goes well, it’s a feather in your cap. Being able to do what they did Friday was a great learning experience for them in understanding what this game is about on Friday nights.”
One thing both teams had in common in their openers was a strong effort from their defenses. Even though the score got out of hand in the second half, Mifflinburg forced five turnovers, and could have found themselves right in the game if they’d been able to sustain their drives. Given that last year’s meeting ended in a 17-0 Central Columbia victory, another low-scoring game wouldn’t surprise either coach.
“(Last year’s meeting) was a defensive battle for both teams and an intense game,” Dressler said. “I certainly think defense will be key. We’ve got to win the third downs. Whenever you win the third downs, you’re giving your team a chance. That’s where we’ve got to step up and perform.
“In the first half against Danville, the longest run they had was only 7 yards, so our defense was certainly playing solid. We moved the ball; we just shot ourselves in the foot a few times. We’ve got some greenness on the field, and we’re just trying to get them to learn a little. Hopefully, we’ll see a better performance.”
The Wildcats’ run defense will need to be at its best to slow down Nathan Smith after the back gave the Blue Jays the cushion that allowed them to build off a win. Dennis said he’s seen a bit more belief from his team after starting 1-0, and he’s hoping that carries over to tonight.
“I want them to gain confidence every week, and every week that we play well, hopefully that continues,” Dennis said. “I think every day they step out there, it gets a little bit easier. I think we’re maturing as a group, and I certainly look for that to continue.”
Even with his team coming into this game confident, Dennis expects the Wildcats to provide a stern test for his squad.
“Our offensive and defensive line have to control the game, and if they don’t, it could be a long night,” Dennis said. “It’s a typical Mifflinburg team. If they ever had really good numbers, they would be an elite program. They’re well-coached each week, and I know it’s not going to be an easy one.”