At Mifflinburg Area High School, some audience members weren’t just there to watch “Beauty and the Beast” — they were there to be a part of it.
Lyn Bingaman, the senior who served as stage manager on the production, said her favorite moment during the performances were seeing all the little girls with their Belle dresses walking around. But, as part of a fundraiser for the theater program and a way to involve the audiences, people could purchase enchanted roses that would light up and help the “magic” as The Beast, Matthew Blake, transformed back into the prince.
The directors stumbled on the idea for it while searching for another prop.
“We knew this show would bring in a lot of younger children, and we wanted to include them in the magic,” director Meghan Nardella said.
Because she was in the pit during performances, Nardella has only ever seen the full effect through recordings of the show, but she could catch glimpses of it out of the corner of her eye.
“Some of my favorite moments were watching the small children and families sitting right behind me through my peripheral vision,” she said. “Seeing their faces light up with the roses felt so magical, and it was wonderful to see both those who were young and young at heart be part of the magic.”
For the performers, it was a memorable sight.
“My favorite moment in the live show was during the transformation scene when the Beast is transforming back into the Prince. The Enchantress came out and waved her magic rose and prompted the kids to do the same,” said Kyra Zechman, the 10th-grader who played Belle. “I angled myself just so I could watch the audience. The whole auditorium was lit up with the magic roses, and it was so cool to see.”