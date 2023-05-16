Energetic, entertaining and exciting are all words that could be used to describe the opening night performance of the Mifflinburg Area High School’s spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast.”
Taking on this classic Disney musical had to be a challenge on many levels — the costumes, the stage, the props, the music — but the cast, crew, orchestra and everyone involved in this year’s production rose to that challenge, and nailed it.
Kyra Zechman as Belle was enchanting in both her plain, blue everyday dress and her golden ball gown, and her voice (both spoken and singing) was exactly what you’d expect from a real Disney princess. Matthew Blake did a great job in showcasing two-sides to the Beast - the angry, demanding, scary side and later, a kinder and gentler side.
Teeanna Fogle (Mrs. Potts) did a fantastic job of bringing a motherly-feel to her role as Chip’s mom and Ally Shaffer’s character, Babette, drew lots of laughter from the audience. Chloee Gemberling’s portrayal of “Madame” had just the right amount of sass.
It would be easy to go on and on about each student’s individual performance, but suffice it to say, every single person on stage made it look easy — the songs, the dances — all of it. And of course the songs wouldn’t be nearly as entertaining if it weren’t for the amazing pit orchestra bringing them to life. The scenery and costumes were both very nicely done (the woods and the coyotes were especially eerie, just they way they should be).
The audience was engaged throughout the show, tapping along to songs like “Gaston” and “Human Again,” but the show’s biggest hit for the evening was “Be Our Guest.”
In an effort to create a little Disney magic, guests could buy “enchanted roses” in the lobby prior to the show and, during certain parts of the show when the rose on stage lit up, audience members were invited to light their roses as well.