The Daily Item
Keep an eye on Mifflinburg’s defensive line in this postseason. It ability in the Little Brown Jug paved the way for a victory over rival Lewisburg, and the group has the skill level to cause big problems in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs.
Emmanuel Ulrich and Lucas Whitaker were both all-conference selections as juniors, but defensive ends Kyler Troup and Conner Oberheim have been just as impressive.
Ulrich was a load in the middle on Friday night per usual. He knifed threw the line several times on the snap to pressure Lewisburg quarterback Wade Young. The final time led to a sack to end the game in Mifflinburg territory, and give Young credit, he escaped Ulrich’s big paw on one of those plays, rolled to his right, and found tight end Jack Blough down field for a big gain to pick up a first down on a third-and-long.
Troup had two sacks in the game, while Whittaker finished with 1.5. The Mifflinburg defensive line has combined for 11.5 half of the team’s 16 sacks this season, led by Troup, who has six.
— Todd Hummel
It’s probably not a coincidence that Lewisburg’s defensive improvement over the last three weeks paired with the return of Quin Michaels to the field.
In the second half of the Green Dragons 18-13 loss to rival Mifflinburg in the Little Brown Jug game on Friday night, the sophomore linebacker did his best to help Lewisburg upset the Wildcats.
Even without his two interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown to give Lewisburg the lead in the fourth quarter — Michaels’ had four tackles in the second half, three of which held Mifflinburg standout Andrew Diehl to 1 or 2 yards.
The other tackle came when he sniffed out a reverse handoff from Diehl to Carter Breed, when he tackled Breed for a five-yard loss on the play before his pick 6.
— Todd Hummel
On a night when Carson Persing broke Danville’s single-season record for TD catches, four different players caught touchdown passes for the Ironmen in their 70-8 rout of Huntingdon.
Aaron Johnson caught a 49-yard scoring pass from Zach Gordon on the game’s first play and Persing then hauled in a 53-yarder on the third drive — for his record 17th TD grab of the year. Mason Raup followed a 50-pass pass from Gordon — who started 3-for-3 with 152 yards and the three scores.
Persing hauled in the first of Madden Patrick’s TD passes in the second quarter before Gabe Petrus made a diving catch for a score in the third quarter.
Over the 10-game regular season, Persing has 18 TD catches, two more than Michael Smith’s record of 16 set in 2007. The state record for TD catches in a single season is 27 by Allentown Central Catholic’s Kevin Gulyas in 2011.
On 17 occassions, Pa. receivers have had at least 20 TD catches in a season, including Julian Fleming, who did it three times for Southern Columbia. Fleming has the District 4 record with 23 during his senior year in 2019.
Persing is 68 yards shy for 4,000 receiving yards for his career, something only four other players in state history have accomplished.
— Bill Bowman
Danville tailback Ty Brown-Stauffer made the most of his five carries Friday night. The West Point-bound senior ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns. His shortest run was for eight yards.
He had touchdown runs of eight, 69 and 44 yards. His three TD runs give him 36 for his career, moving him into second place in program history, behind only three-time all-state safety Carm DeFrancesco, who had 55 career rushing TDs from 1996 to 1999.
Brown-Stauffer’s chunk plays were a theme for the Ironmen, who had 380 yards on 15 offensive snaps in first half, an average of 25.3 yards a play.
— Bill Bowman